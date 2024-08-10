ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ZI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of ZI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 7,669,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710,231. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

