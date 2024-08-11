1,178 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

NYSE BA traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $167.91. 3,635,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,988. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

