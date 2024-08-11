155675 (BLD.TO) (BLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

155675 has a 12-month low of C$49.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

