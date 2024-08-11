1,867,901 Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Bought by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,867,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,893,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PYLD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 641,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,761. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

