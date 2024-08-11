4,373 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Purchased by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,710. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4268 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

