4,399 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.33. 528,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

