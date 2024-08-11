4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 143.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

NASDAQ FDMT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 463,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,745. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $36.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.83.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,832.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,466,434.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,597 shares of company stock worth $821,939 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

