5,121 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,833,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,195,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 120,772 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 919,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,944. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

