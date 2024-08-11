6,329 Shares in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Purchased by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFU. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $6,939,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFU traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. 210,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,466. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $92.48 million, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3713 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

