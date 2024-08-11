8,000 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. 18,872,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,835,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $41.99.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

