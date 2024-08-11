89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETNB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

89bio Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 219.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 89bio by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in 89bio by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 848,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 538,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in 89bio by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $767.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.10. 89bio has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

