8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of 8X8 from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.96.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EGHT

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.84. 3,052,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.56. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 1,279,145 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 98,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.