8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.96.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.84. 3,052,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,656. The company has a market capitalization of $230.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. 8X8 has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.92.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

