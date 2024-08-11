a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

AKA traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,263. The stock has a market cap of $170.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.86 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of a.k.a. Brands worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

