Abacus Life (ABL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Abacus Life to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Abacus Life to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABL opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $676.97 million, a PE ratio of 529.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Abacus Life has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Abacus Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

