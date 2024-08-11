Abacus Life (ABL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Abacus Life to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Abacus Life to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Abacus Life Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of ABL opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $676.97 million, a PE ratio of 529.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Abacus Life has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on ABL
Abacus Life Company Profile
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Life
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.