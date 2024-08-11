Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 81.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.06 on Friday, hitting $536.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,469. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $237.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $528.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

