Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AAP traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.