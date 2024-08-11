Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Lowered to $194.00 at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $202.00 to $194.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.13 and its 200 day moving average is $162.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

