Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Lowered to $187.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.85% from the company’s previous close.

WMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

NYSE WMS traded down $4.39 on Friday, reaching $141.83. The stock had a trading volume of 715,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,492. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

