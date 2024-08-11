AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at KeyCorp

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

AECOM stock opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,073.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

