Aerodrome Finance (AERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.50 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 11th. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $111.04 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,203,234,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,203,234,470.243409 with 572,177,267.8929927 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.70936393 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $8,034,777.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

