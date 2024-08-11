Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:AGRX remained flat at $1.46 during trading hours on Friday. 6,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,122. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.63.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
Featured Articles
