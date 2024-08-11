Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGRX remained flat at $1.46 during trading hours on Friday. 6,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,122. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Agile Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Free Report ) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Articles

