AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) CFO Bernice Bell Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bernice Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

AGNC stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in AGNC Investment by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,990,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

