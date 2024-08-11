Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 959,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ATSG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

