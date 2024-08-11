Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares in the company, valued at $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,402,066. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

