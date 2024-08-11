Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $125.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Get Airbnb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,833,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after purchasing an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,584,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.