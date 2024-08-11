Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKAM. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM traded up $9.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,536,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,274. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average is $102.04. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

