Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $131.00 at TD Cowen

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.05% from the company’s previous close.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of AKAM traded up $9.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,536,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average is $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.