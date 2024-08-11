Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $988 million -$1.008 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.73 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.340-6.470 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.00.

AKAM opened at $101.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.04. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

