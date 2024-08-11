Alliance Global Partners Lowers GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $2.25

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of GRWG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 888,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,066. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $109.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.52 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 47.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

