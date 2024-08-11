Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02, reports. Allianz had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $27.38 billion during the quarter.

ALIZY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. 101,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,862. Allianz has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

