Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02, reports. Allianz had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $27.38 billion during the quarter.
Allianz Price Performance
ALIZY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. 101,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,862. Allianz has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.
Allianz Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allianz
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.