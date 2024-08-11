Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Allient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 211,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,446. Allient has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.55 million. Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allient will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allient during the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allient during the first quarter worth $3,346,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allient in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allient during the 1st quarter worth about $20,914,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allient in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Stories

