Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price target on Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$56.33.

Altus Group stock traded down C$3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting C$51.00. 306,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$51.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.22. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$59.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.23. Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of C$206.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.50 million. Analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

