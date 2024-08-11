Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$55.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price target on Altus Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.33.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altus Group

Altus Group Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of TSE AIF traded down C$3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching C$51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 306,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.22. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$35.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.50 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.