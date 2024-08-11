Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,925 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Amcor by 51.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.15.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.56. 8,520,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,218,934. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.