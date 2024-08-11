American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $7,694,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth $1,032,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $7,763,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $88,504,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AHR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.72. 1,216,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AHR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

