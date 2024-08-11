Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.440-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.44-1.50 EPS.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,844. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Americold Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.64.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

