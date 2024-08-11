Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLDGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.440-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.44-1.50 EPS.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,844. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Americold Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.64.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

