Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lifted by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 3.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $32,880,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 266,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.84. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.38 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

