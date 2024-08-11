Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $380.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $375.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $322.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.39 and a 200 day moving average of $298.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen has a 1-year low of $248.38 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

