AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $92.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

