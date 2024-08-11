Analysts Offer Predictions for MoneyLion Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for MoneyLion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoneyLion’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MoneyLion’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NYSE ML opened at $43.59 on Friday. MoneyLion has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $106.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average of $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $458.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

In other news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $378,794.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,835,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $378,794.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,835,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,133. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

