Analysts Set Expectations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $8.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.15. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $108.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average of $118.60. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after buying an additional 1,215,935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 722,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after acquiring an additional 691,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,452,000 after buying an additional 543,344 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

