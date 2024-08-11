Analysts Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) PT at $57.69

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,583.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,394 shares of company stock worth $10,279,878. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Zillow Group by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

