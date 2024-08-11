Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 129.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,113. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 38,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $522,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.