Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $104.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.79. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $126.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2,708.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 111,001 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.