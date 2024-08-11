AptarGroup, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for AptarGroup in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

ATR opened at $143.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $120.36 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.59 and a 200 day moving average of $142.33.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,917,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,263,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 22.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 193,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,625 shares of company stock worth $4,960,253 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

