Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.59% of Ardmore Shipping worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 72.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 8.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.50. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.