Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

NYSE:ARES opened at $141.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,930 shares of company stock valued at $97,948,044 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 71,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ares Management by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,183,000 after buying an additional 1,867,933 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Ares Management by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

