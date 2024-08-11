Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arhaus from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Get Arhaus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arhaus

Arhaus Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:ARHS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.66. 2,463,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,945. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Arhaus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arhaus

In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in Arhaus by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Arhaus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 247,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.