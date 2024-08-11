Ark (ARK) Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 6% against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $58.40 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000791 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001533 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,730,226 coins and its circulating supply is 182,730,228 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

